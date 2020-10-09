Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Warn of Phone Scam Circulating

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities are warning of a new phone scam going around.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they have received reports of people getting phone calls from a man with a foreign accent who claims to be with Minnesota Power.

Authorities say the caller claims your power will be shut off if you do not pay an outstanding bill within a short time frame, between 30 minutes and an hour.

The sheriff's office says you should always use caution and never give out sensitive personal information such as passwords, credit card information, or your social security number to anyone you do not know.