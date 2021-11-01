Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Considering Using Body Cameras

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is looking to add body cameras for all their deputies.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says they've been reviewing various vendors for this type of system.

The data from the body cameras would be stored and filed digitally and only accessible over a secured system that can be utilized with the discretion of the sheriff's office.

Larsen says they want to have the support from the community and are asking residents to fill out a survey regarding the body cameras.

A public hearing will also be scheduled at a future Morrison County Board meeting.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division has three sergeants, twelve full-time deputies and seven part-time deputies.