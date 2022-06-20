Morrison County Sheriff Searching for Burglary Suspect

RANDALL -- The Morrison County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

Saturday afternoon, someone entered Gaffke’s Auto Repair on Sunwood Lane in Randall through an overhead door and stole several tools, including a Milwaukee Saws-All and a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer. The Trailblazer is black with a gold pin stripe down both sides and a Randall Fire Department sticker in the back window.

The white man is believed to have a tattoo behind his left ear and on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.