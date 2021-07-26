Morrison County Authorities Investigating Early Morning Burglary

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County responded to a burglary in progress Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says the call came in just after midnight at a home off Gordon Circle, about two miles south of Little Falls.

Deputies say they met with the victim, who had left the home after being assaulted, and that the suspect was still possibly inside and had access to guns.

The Morrison County SWAT Team was called in to search the home. Authorities say no one was inside, but two handguns were later reported stolen from the home.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.