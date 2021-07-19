Morrison County Offering Free Drug Disposal Pouches

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County is offering a new way to help residents get rid of old and unused prescription drugs.

You can pick up a drug disposal bag from any of the law enforcement agencies in the county for free. You then put the drugs in the bag, fill it with warm water, seal it and shake it.

The bag deactivates the drugs and makes them inert. The pouch can then be thrown in the garbage.

Authorities are urging everyone to properly dispose of old and unused drugs to prevent accidental poisoning, misuse by others and prevent them from being flushed down the toilet.

