Girl Airlifted to the Hospital After Horseback Riding Accident
TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after a horseback riding accident.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were notified on Sunday, just before 3:30 p.m., that a girl was hurt about one mile south of Bowlus.
The sheriff's office says the girl was conducting a maneuver when the horse bucked her off.
The teen was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.
