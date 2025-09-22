Girl Airlifted to the Hospital After Horseback Riding Accident

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after a horseback riding accident.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were notified on Sunday, just before 3:30 p.m., that a girl was hurt about one mile south of Bowlus.

The sheriff's office says the girl was conducting a maneuver when the horse bucked her off.

The teen was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker