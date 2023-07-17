Update: Morrison County Deputy Recovering After Neck Surgery
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff has given an update on one of his deputies who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest.
Sheriff Shawn Larson says Deputy Brady Punsack had surgery on his neck Sunday, which was successful. He was able to take a few steps Sunday night and Monday morning.
He's currently in stable condition.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Pundsack was directing traffic on Highway 25 in Pierz during Freedom Fest Saturday night.
