Update: Morrison County Deputy Recovering After Neck Surgery

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff has given an update on one of his deputies who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest.

Sheriff Shawn Larson says Deputy Brady Punsack had surgery on his neck Sunday, which was successful. He was able to take a few steps Sunday night and Monday morning.

He's currently in stable condition.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Pundsack was directing traffic on Highway 25 in Pierz during Freedom Fest Saturday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES