Morrison County Crash Injures Six-Year-Old Child

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A six-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County Thursday.

The sheriff's office says it happened at the intersection of Nature Road and Great River Road around 7:50 a.m. The location is about two miles east of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.

Deputies say 33-year-old Joshua Pogreba of Bowlus was heading south on Great River Road while 35-year-old Rebecca Scholz of Bowlus was eastbound on Nature Road.

The sheriff's office says Pogreba failed to yield at the stop sign and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Scholz's six-year-old passenger was treated at the scene and released.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker