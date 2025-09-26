Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Leaves One Injured

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Swanville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Nature Road about a mile west of Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office says 66-year-old Wayne Easter of Little Falls was driving a truck hauling a load of potatoes westbound while 80-year-old Bernard Wilkens of Swanville was eastbound.

The sheriff's office says Easter tried to make a left turn into Royal Farms, failed to yield, and was struck by Wilkens' pickup.

A passenger in Wilkens' vehicle, 77-year-old Mary Sulaski-Wilkens, was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. No one else was hurt.

