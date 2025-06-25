Morrison County Gets Lifesaving LUCAS CPR Device

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is getting a new piece of life-saving equipment thanks to a pilot project at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The Center for Resuscitation Medicine is donating an automated CPR device called LUCAS to the sheriff's office.

The device provides continuous chest compressions to patients experiencing cardiac arrest. Manual chest compressions can be physically exhausting and have varied effectiveness. The LUCAS is designed to improve outcomes and reduce fatigue for first responders.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is one of 50 agencies selected for the pilot program.

The Center for Resuscitation Medicine will examine how agencies use the devices over the next year and determine the feasibility and the overall benefit of the program.

The devices are made possible through an $18-million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to provide life-saving devices to law enforcement agencies and first responders across Minnesota.

