Morrison County Sheriff investigating Convenience Store Burglary

GREEN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to find whoever is behind a business break-in.

The sheriff's office received a report of a business alarm just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The alarm came from the Ripley One Stop located at the intersection of Highway 115 and Grouse Road north of Little Falls.

Deputies arrived to find a window on the east side of the store had been removed, indicating a forced entry.

Staff told deputies that some vape canisters appeared to be out of place.

The investigation determined whoever broke in were on bicycles, were wearing dark clothing, and masks.

A police dog was brought in and tracked the suspects south of the business through yards and down gravel roads between Grouse Road and Ginger Road, but authorities were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone who has information on the burglary is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

