LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A bicyclist is dead after a crash Saturday night in Morrison County near Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a bicycle and a pickup truck made contact on Highway 115.

The report says the bicyclist, 78-year-old William Messerschmidt of Randall, died at a Little Falls hospital. Messerschmidt was wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver wasn't hurt.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.