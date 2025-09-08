Tragic Bike Accident Claims The Life Of A Local Man
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A bicyclist is dead after a crash Saturday night in Morrison County near Little Falls.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a bicycle and a pickup truck made contact on Highway 115.
The report says the bicyclist, 78-year-old William Messerschmidt of Randall, died at a Little Falls hospital. Messerschmidt was wearing a helmet.
The pickup driver wasn't hurt.
The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
