Morgan Juel Gropper, 25, Cold Spring

August 27, 1999 - September 21, 2024

attachment-Morgan Gropper loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2024, at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring, MN for Morgan Juel Gropper, age 25, who died September 21, 2024. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Morgan was born on August 27, 1999, in St. Cloud, MN to Trent and Riika (Tumberg) Gropper. She was an Executive Assistant at Principal Financial in St. Cloud, MN for six years.

Our Morgie loved like no other, if you were lucky enough to be loved by her, she was so protective of you. She loved her family and regularly organized “cousin’s weekend.” Morgs could often be found sitting on the floor or running around with the little children or hugging the babies. We will remember her generosity as she was an organ and tissue donor.

Morgan “literally” had a large group of friends she loved dearly. Morgan and her significant other Evan enjoyed the gym (and tanning), UFC, watching football as well as movie night. She also liked sharing music and personal time with those she loved that may have led to activities like rearranging her living room. Morgan was wonderfully entertaining at board games and outdoor activities.

Morgan had SISU; she had looks, brains, sarcasm and so much determination. She also had faith; in her younger years she attended River of Life church. At her grandpa’s bedside in the last days of his life she promised to meet him in heaven someday.

Morgan also had a lot of fear, panic attacks, and bouts of depression. Morgan took her own life on September 21, 2024. We all wanted to take her fears away, we reassured her things would work out, we loved her dearly, but Morgan’s thinking became illogical, and she could only see ending her life as a solution. Morgan’s struggle with mental illness did prevent her from living her best life and it ultimately took away her ability to reason and go forward with the struggles of this life.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Zavier; significant other, Evan Schmitt; grandmothers, Julia Tumberg and Ellen Olson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Earl Tumberg and Dave Olson; aunt Deb Tumberg.