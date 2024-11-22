More than $ 37 Million Raised During 2024 “Give to the Max Day”

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Organizers say "Give to the Max" Day 2024 was another successful campaign for non-profits and schools around the state.

Thursday's 24-hour online campaign raised over 37 million dollars($37,086,034), beating last year's total of 34.2 million.

Tens of thousands of donors from all 87 Minnesota counties, all 50 states, and 36 countries celebrated the 16th anniversary by donating to 6,556 causes around the state.