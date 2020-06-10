Montrose Woman Hurt in Wednesday Morning Crash

MONTROSE -- A Montrose woman is hurt after a crash in Wright County Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Chelsea Soland was stopped at an intersection along Highway 12, then failed to yield as she entered that intersection and was struck by a pickup that was westbound.

Soland was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 29-year-old Jeremy Rohl of Waltham suffered minor injuries.

The State Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in Soland's driving.