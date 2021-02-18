Monticello Man Rolls Jeep in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – A Monticello man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in St. Cloud.

The crash happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 15 and 2nd Street North.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old David Stromberg was southbound on Highway 15 when his Jeep hit a patch of ice, fishtailed and went into the right ditch, where it rolled.

Stromberg was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.