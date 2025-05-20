Monticello Man Hurt in Wright County Crash Tuesday

CORINNA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Kimball man was hurt in a Wright County crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 24 just outside of Annandale at around 8:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 51-year-old Richard Pullen of Monticello was westbound on Highway 24 while a car driven by 27-year-old Zachary Stein of Kimball was eastbound on Highway 24.

The vehicles collided at the intersection with 90th Street.

Stein was taken to Allina Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Pullen was not hurt in the crash.

