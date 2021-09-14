Monster Jam Is (Finally) Coming Back To Minnesota!

If you have a toddler or elementary-aged kid, you are probably familiar with Monster Jam and its array of monster trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon.

Our three-year-old got into Monster Trucks right before his second birthday. He has all the trucks and can name all of them on sight, along with playsets like Zombie Madness and the Monster Jam Arena, complete with kinetic sand used for jumps.

He would ask and ask for me to bring him to see the big rigs in person and I would tell him as soon as they came to Minnesota I would bring him.

Then the pandemic hit and events of all shapes and sizes were cancelled and/or postponed... and we waited.

Well, the wait is finally over! Monster Jam released its 2022 calendar on Monday night and it includes two dates at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, set for Saturday, February 12th and Sunday the 13th.

The Saturday event is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time, while the Sunday event will be a toddler-friendly matinee at 3 p.m. However, the Sunday show does conflict with the Super Bowl.

Some of the trucks slated to appear at U.S. Bank Stadium include Bad Company, El Toro Loco, Grave Digger and my son's favorite driver Max-D. A presale for tickets started on Tuesday, September 14th and the public onsale starts on September 21st.

There is also a date scheduled for the Fargodome on Saturday, February 5th during the afternoon featuring Earthshaker, El Toro Loco, Grave Digger and Scooby-Doo. The presale for the Fargo show begins on November 2nd.