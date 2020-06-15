Monica E. Pelzer, 68, Cold Spring

March 27, 1952 - June 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Monica E. Pelzer, age 68, who died Saturday, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and book your pew at www.rspcatholic.com.

Monica was born in Cold Spring to John and Barbara (Theis) Schreifels. She married Anthony E. Pelzer on September 1, 1973. Together they had 2 children, Anthony and Debra and later divorced.

Monica was an RN and worked at the St. Cloud Hospital Birthing Center. Family was important to her, she loved her daughter and grandchildren, Aiden, Abby, and AJ, sailing, and quilting.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb Sorenson; siblings, Mary (Tom) Schutz, Cecelia (Francis) Meierhofer, Vernon (Jane) Schreifels, Arlene (Robert) Holthaus; and 3 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony; siblings, Cyril, Eugene, and Jerome.