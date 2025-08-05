September 28, 1938 – July 11, 2025

Ramona Ann (Hermanson) Muller, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2025 at Trouvaille Memory Care in Excelsior, MN. Funeral services will be held on August 13, 2025 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN at 11:00 a.m. with visitation being held one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery alongside her husband, Don.

Mona was born on September 28, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN to Elliot & Stella Hermanson. She grew up in Glendorado, MN where she attended a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, roamed around her parent’s General Store and had her best friend (JoAnne) just across the corn field. Mona graduated from Princeton High School in 1956, where she had met her high school sweetheart and future husband. The very first time Don laid eyes on Mona, they were 11 years old and Don told his friend Roger that he was going to marry that girl.

Following graduation, Mona attended nursing school at Miller Hospital in the Twin Cities and thoroughly enjoyed her nursing career at the St. Cloud Hospital. She and Don were married in 1957 and spent a couple of years in San Diego, CA, where Don was stationed in the Navy. They moved back to St. Cloud, MN and raised their family of three sons, enjoyed neighbors, friends, church and all of the boy’s athletic events.

Mona loved cross country skiing, biking, sewing, their special card group and she never passed up a good garage sale. She was also quietly very proud of her 100% Norwegian heritage. Salem Lutheran Church and her faith were a cornerstone of her life and time with family, friends, caregiving and volunteering filled her soul.

Mona is survived by her three sons, Joe (Meg), Paul (Jamie) and Tom (Kirsten) along with her beloved grandchildren Britney (Paul), Alex (Kate), Sarah (Eric), Sam, Matt (Jordan) & Annika and great-grandchildren Ingrid, Jackson, Sloane & Hayes. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Rotto and sister-in-law Dorothy Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elliot & Stella Hermanson, husband Don Muller, brother & sister-in-law Sheldon & Renee Hermanson, brother-in-law Ted Rotto, sister-in-law and husband Donna & Louie Miller, and brother-in-law Ed Johnson. In addition, there were many special aunts, uncles and cousins who were such a vital part of her life.

A special thank you to all the health care providers, particularly the amazing staff at Trouvaille Memory Care, Excelsior, MN. Memorials are preferred to BeneTrou, Inc. (Trouvaille Benevolence Fund).