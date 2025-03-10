MnDOT to Improve 14 Miles of Highway 25 in Morrison County
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A 14-mile road construction project in Morrison County will have serious traffic impacts this summer.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing Highway 25 from south of Genola to the Morrison County and Crow Wing County line north of Pierz.
The project will require segments of alternate one-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car. It will also force drivers to detour around the replacement of three box culverts.
The $7.3-million project is slated for mid-July to late September.
