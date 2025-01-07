MnDOT to Hold Open House on Highway 23/Bel Clare Drive Project

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A road construction project in Waite Park will improve a dangerous intersection near Bel Clare Estates.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to give residents a look at the project design on Highway 23 at Bel Clare Drive.

The open house will be on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Waite Park Public Works building, 670 17th Avenue South.

The event will be a drop-in style open house where you can view design layouts, meet with project staff, and ask questions.

MnDOT will be improving the intersection to improve access and reduce T-bone crashes.

The work is scheduled to be completed in 2027. For more information, visit the project webpage.

