MnDOT Opens Voting for Name a Snowplow Contest

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The time is here to pick your favorite names for eight of MnDOT's snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has opened a list of 50 finalists from a whopping 7,300 submissions last December. The top eight vote-getters will become the new MnDOT snowplow names, one for each district in Minnesota.

In choosing the 50 finalists, staff considered a variety of factors, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable.

Voting is open through Noon on Friday, February 7th. To vote, go to MnDOT's Name a Snowplow website.

Some of the finalists are We're Off to See the Blizzard, Rudy GoBurr, and No Business Like Snow Business.

The winning names will be revealed later in the month.

