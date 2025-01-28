MnDOT Opens Voting for Name a Snowplow Contest

MnDOT Opens Voting for Name a Snowplow Contest

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The time is here to pick your favorite names for eight of MnDOT's snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has opened a list of 50 finalists from a whopping 7,300 submissions last December. The top eight vote-getters will become the new MnDOT snowplow names, one for each district in Minnesota.

In choosing the 50 finalists, staff considered a variety of factors, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable.

Voting is open through Noon on Friday, February 7th. To vote, go to MnDOT's Name a Snowplow website.

Some of the finalists are We're Off to See the Blizzard, Rudy GoBurr, and No Business Like Snow Business.

The winning names will be revealed later in the month.

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America?

Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources.

Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON