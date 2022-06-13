MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

Minnesota State Patrol

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions.

MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.

The information is used in conjunction with camera footage to send to the National Weather Service and Minnesota's 511 traveler information system.

There will be short-term lane closures on Highway 23 near Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle, Highway 169 near Princeton, and Highway 371 near Nisswa, among others.

Get our free mobile app

In all, an additional 19 RWIS systems will be installed by the end of October bringing the statewide total to 139.

 

NEXT UP: 7 Twin-Cities Restaurants Recommended By Guy Fieri

 

INCREDIBLE: See Inside George Strait's Spectacular Texas Mansion

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America

You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.

The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top