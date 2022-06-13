MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions.

MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.

The information is used in conjunction with camera footage to send to the National Weather Service and Minnesota's 511 traveler information system.

There will be short-term lane closures on Highway 23 near Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle, Highway 169 near Princeton, and Highway 371 near Nisswa, among others.

In all, an additional 19 RWIS systems will be installed by the end of October bringing the statewide total to 139.

