MN State Patrol Responds to Over 300 Incidents After Snowfall

UNDATED -- An overnight snowfall led to many crashes across the state of Minnesota Saturday and Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to 261 crashes, 115 spinouts, and four jackknifed semis between 5:00 p.m. Saturday night and 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Of those incidents, authorities say 26 included injuries, but none were serious or fatal.

