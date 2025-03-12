MN State Patrol Releases Name of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Victim
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash near Becker Monday night.
The patrol says 18-year-old Deke Ward Sibley of Big Lake collided with a pickup.
The driver of the truck, 75-year-old Douglas Laramore of Minneapolis went to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say a Sherburne County Sheriff's deputy was trying to stop Ward Sibley for a traffic violation when the bike crashed into the pickup that was eastbound on Highway 10.
The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m.
