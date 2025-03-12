MN State Patrol Releases Name of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Victim

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash near Becker Monday night.

The patrol says 18-year-old Deke Ward Sibley of Big Lake collided with a pickup.

The driver of the truck, 75-year-old Douglas Laramore of Minneapolis went to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say a Sherburne County Sheriff's deputy was trying to stop Ward Sibley for a traffic violation when the bike crashed into the pickup that was eastbound on Highway 10.

The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m.

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker