UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Names in Fatal Crash

GETTY TOWNSHIP -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the woman killed in a crash south of Sauk Centre.

The crash happened on Highway 71 in Getty Township at around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The patrol says an SUV driven by 74-year-old Patricia Bromenshenkel was heading north on Highway 71 and collided with a semi as it was turning onto the highway. The driver of the semi is 25-year-old Francois Kitshoff of Belgrade. Kitshoff was not hurt.

