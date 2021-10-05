UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Names in Fatal Crash
GETTY TOWNSHIP -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the woman killed in a crash south of Sauk Centre.
The crash happened on Highway 71 in Getty Township at around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
The patrol says an SUV driven by 74-year-old Patricia Bromenshenkel was heading north on Highway 71 and collided with a semi as it was turning onto the highway. The driver of the semi is 25-year-old Francois Kitshoff of Belgrade. Kitshoff was not hurt.
