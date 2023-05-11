ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Tickets are now on sale for the ‘Kickoff to Summer at the Fair”.

The four-day event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is billed by organizers as an annual summer pre-party.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair runs May 25th through the 28th with food, music, shopping, and family fun.

Daily events include:

State Fair food favorites from 35 vendors, including Rick’s Pizza (home of the popular pickle pizza), Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, The Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Pronto Pups, Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, Fresh French Fries, The Perfect Pickle, Auntie M’s Gluten Free, and more.

Free outdoor music, plus roving entertainment and mascot high fives with Fairchild and Fairborne.

Extensive offering of summer brews and hangout space at Andy’s Grille, Ball Park Cafe, Cafe Caribe, Coasters, Dino’s Gyros, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, RC’s BBQ, Summer Lakes Beverage, and others.

Free fun stuff to do – guided historical walking tours of the fairgrounds, Trivia Mafia challenges with prizes, pickleball court, yard and board games to play with friends and family, and easy crafts for kids.

Shopping at 20 specialty merchants, including Sota Clothing, State FairWear, Must be Ruff, Lucky Shots Pickleball Club, Angry Minnow Vintage, Paddle North, and more.

Food donation collection in partnership with Cub to support Second Harvest Heartland.

Limited tickets are available, so guests can enjoy more space.

Tickets are $12.50 each in advance online (fees and tax included); children 4 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Save $3 when purchased in advance online. Each ticket is valid for a specific day. Choose the day when purchasing tickets. Attendance is limited per day. This event is rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Thursday, May 25, 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 26, 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

