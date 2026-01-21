ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Over 2,100 impaired drivers were arrested during a statewide campaign during the holiday season. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says law enforcement officers from nearly 300 agencies participated in the campaign from November 26th through December 31st.

More than 24 of the agencies reported stops involving drivers with a Blood Alcohol Content over 0.30.

Some of the most notable stops included an impaired driver cutting around a school bus with its stop arm extended as kids stood nearby. Another driver was arrested for the sixth time for an impaired offense. South St. Paul police stopped one driver for impaired driving twice in a one-week period. St. Paul Police arrested a driver with a BAC of 0.12 on the Holman Field Airport runway. He said he didn't even know he was on a runway.

The Department of Public Safety says, in addition to alcohol, substances ranging from cannabis and hemp-derived THC products to prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can also affect safe driving abilities.