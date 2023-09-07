MN DNR Host Open Houses on Fishing Changes

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a series of open houses to gauge interest on fishing regulation changes to local lakes.

Clearwater, Augusta, Caroline, Grass, and Otter Lakes:

The Minnesota DNR is collecting public comment on a proposal to reduce the daily limit for sunfish on Clearwater and its connected lakes. The proposed change would lower the possession limit from the current 10 fish to 5 for crappie, and from the current 20 fish to 10 for sunfish. If adopted, the new regulations would go into effect on March 1st, 2024.

The open house will be from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, at the Clearwater Township Hall (15015 State Highway 24 NW).

Comments can also be sent to the DNR Sauk Rapids fisheries office (320-223-7867) through October 13th.

Pearl Lake:

The D.N.R. is considering changes to the northern pike possession limit on Pearl Lake. The proposed changes will bring Pearl Lake into the same limits as other lakes in the region, with a 22 to 26-inch protected slot with a possession limit of 10 – two of which can be longer than 26 inches. Currently, Peal Lake has an experimental regulation that states all northern pike 24 to 36 inches must be immediately released, and the possession limit is three – with only one over 36 inches.

The open house will be from 6:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 5th at the Holy Cross Catholic School (10672 County Road 8 – Kimball).

Maple Lake:

The D.N.R. will hold an open house to discuss changes to the crappie and sunfish limits on Maple Lake. Under the proposal, the possession limit for crappie will be lowered from 10 fish to 5 and the sunfish limit will be lowered from 20 fish to 10.

The open house will be Thursday, September 28th, at the American Legion Post 131 (220 1st Street West – Maple Lake).

More information on the changes, and other ways to submit your comments, can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

