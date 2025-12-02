September 25, 1975 – November 25, 2025

Melissa “Missy” Weis, age 50, passed away on November 25, 2025. She was born on September 25, 1975, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Dorothy and Daniel Gangl. Melissa was raised in Avon, Minnesota, and attended Albany High School.

For the past five years, Melissa worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She took great joy in greeting the people along her route, especially their dogs, and was known for her friendly smile and genuine care for others. She loved spending time outdoors, particularly with her four children, who were the center of her life. She was frequently seen supporting her children in the numerous activities they participated in through Paynesville Area Schools.

Melissa is survived by her children, Abby, Zack, Jo, and Wishy; her mother, Dorothy; her brothers, Brian, Keith, and Scott. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials and donations may be directed to the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, PO Box 123, Paynesville, 56362.

Melissa will be deeply missed. Her kindness, warmth, and love touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.