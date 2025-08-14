SARTELL (WJON News) -- Human remains have been recovered from a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River for decades.

Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord says they believe they are connected to an unsolved 1967 case.

Early Wednesday, a 1960s Buick sedan was pulled from the river near Riverside Avenue in Sartell. The vehicle, intact be severely deteriorated, had been underwater for decades and was filled with river sediment.

The vehicle's initial processing is being conducted by investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and Sartell Police Department.

The remains have been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identity and cause of death.

The work to recover the vehicle included the Stearns/Benton Dive Team and Collins Brothers Towing, which raised the vehicle carefully to preserve its structure and potential evidence.

A unified command is overseeing the investigation. Updates will be issued as new information becomes available.

