Mississippi River Crossing Opening in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is opening the Highway 25 bridge over the Mississippi River in Monticello.

All four lanes of Highway 25 are opening Friday between 3rd Street and Sherburne County Road 11/14. There may be off-peak lane closures as crews complete any remaining work including the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge.

The Highway 25 intersections at Sherburne County Road 11/14 and Broadway Avenue will open as well.

River Street will remain closed at Highway 25 while the city of Monticello waits for a pedestrian signal component to arrive in early November.

