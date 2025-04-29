Missing Wisconsin Woman&#8217;s Remains Found in St. Cloud

Missing Wisconsin Woman’s Remains Found in St. Cloud

Shannah Boiteau -- St. Cloud Police

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The body of a missing Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin woman was found in St. Cloud over the weekend.

St. Cloud Police got a call at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday from a property owner who had found possible human remains.

Officers and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension went to the scene in the 25000 block of County Road 74. The location was near the area where 23-year-old Shannah Boiteau was last seen in June 2016.

Officers recovered skeletal remains at the site and sent them to the Midwest Medical Examiner, who confirmed the remains as Boiteau's. There's no information on the cause of death at this time.

Boiteau ran from her boyfriend's vehicle on June 22nd, 2016, after an argument. Police believe she may have fled Wisconsin because of a warrant for a probation violation.

Boiteau's disappearance sparked a large public search in the area.

