Update: Missing Horse Found Dead

UPSALA (WJON News) -- An update to a story we first learned about in early December.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a horse that went missing has been found dead.

The horse's body was found near the owner's property and it appears it had been dead for quite a while.

The Sheriff's Office was notified about the missing Belgian from a home off Abbey Road southwest of Upsala back on December 8th.

They say the case is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

