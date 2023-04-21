Update: Missing Horse Found Dead
UPSALA (WJON News) -- An update to a story we first learned about in early December.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a horse that went missing has been found dead.
The horse's body was found near the owner's property and it appears it had been dead for quite a while.
The Sheriff's Office was notified about the missing Belgian from a home off Abbey Road southwest of Upsala back on December 8th.
They say the case is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
