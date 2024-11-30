Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for December, Winter

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's temperatures have turned below average over the past week or so. Will the colder-than-normal temperatures persist into December?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for the month.

They say Minnesota can expect about average temperatures in December. Here in St. Cloud, our average high temperature to start the month is 32 degrees. By the end of the month, it is 22 degrees.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Weather Channel is calling for highs generally to be in the 20s pretty much every day in the first half of the month, so below normal temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for about average precipitation in Minnesota in December. St. Cloud averages about 7.8 inches of snow in December.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

As of right now, the Weather Channel isn't showing any big snow events in the next week or so.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 4.7 inches of snow. That's 3.2 inches of snow below normal.

For the winter months of December, January, and February the western half of Minnesota is expected to be colder than normal, and the eastern part of the state is expected to be about average for temperatures.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Climate Prediction Center says the eastern part of Minnesota is expected to be above normal for precipitation, while the western part of the state will be about average.

St. Cloud averages about 24 inches of snow for the months of December, January and February combined.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

