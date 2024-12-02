Minnesota’s Snowfall Totals for Monday (12/2/24)

Minnesota&#8217;s Snowfall Totals for Monday (12/2/24)

Image Credit: jessica fadel via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Many Minnesotans woke up to a little bit of light snow on the ground on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says many communities in central and southern Minnesota picked up about an inch of snow, with some areas seeing a little bit more than that.

The heaviest snow stayed out in North Dakota and South Dakota with some 4 and 5-inch totals being reported.

Minnesota's top snowfall totals:
Vineland - 1.5"
Moorhead - 1.2"
Lamberton - 1.2"
Watson - 1.1"
Starbuck - 1"
Little Falls - 1"
Kimball - 1"
St. Cloud - 1"

St. Cloud has now had about 5.8 inches of snow so far this season, which is still about 2.4 inches of snow below normal.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from midnight through 10:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to 177 crashes statewide.  Fifteen people were hurt in those crashes.  There were another 39 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch and needed help.

