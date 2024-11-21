Minnesota’s Snow Totals from Wednesday (11/20)
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As expected, the heaviest snow from Wednesday's snowfall was in the Red River Valley area up in northwestern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says Moorhead had the most snow in Minnesota with a total of 3.8 inches. Several communities in North Dakota and South Dakota also had some higher snow totals.
St. Cloud officially had 1.9 inches of snow on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That brings us up to 4.4 inches of snow so far this season, which is just a little behind our average. On average, St. Cloud has about 5.0" of snow by this point in the season.
Top reported snow totals in Minnesota:
Moorhead - 3.8"
Dassel - 2.2"
Waterville - 2.0"
Kimball - 2.0"
Luxemburg - 2.0"
St. Cloud - 1.9"
St. Joseph - 1.7"
