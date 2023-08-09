Minnesota’s Best Cities to Bring Your Pup. St. Cloud Is In the Top 5!

Do you like to take your four-legged friends with you everywhere you go? If you are constantly in search of places that will welcome Rover with open arms, then your best bet is to live in one of the Top 5 most dog-friendly cities in Minnesota.

Do you find yourself researching on the internet for the best doggy hot spots? Want a doggy day full of praise for your pup?

Photo by Bruce Warrington on Unsplash

Edina Realty put together a list of the Most dog-friendly cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. When you remove the one Wisconsin city that landed on the list, the Top 5 end up looking like this:

Minneapolis: Not only is this the number one most dog-friendly city in Minnesota, it is at the top of the list for all of America. One specific place to party with your pooch? Downtown at Lakes and Legends Brewing Company. From their website: "As one of the initial breweries that fought to legalize dogs inside establishments, we care A LOT about your furry friends. Please bring them with you, they are welcome here!" Duluth: Happy Hour's not only for us humans. Head to Fitger's for their Doggy Yappy Hour. Want a little Fro-Yo for Fido? There's a special Yappy Hour menu that includes frozen yogurt, meatballs and bones. St. Cloud: There are three fenced-in dog parks with one specifically for small dogs. Plus there are many restaurants coffee shops and breweries ready to welcome you and your furry friend. Hopkins: Head to Pub 819. Sit on the "Pawtio". From their website: "Pub 819 has two dog-friendly patios featuring a three-course dog menu for the dogs. Menu items include Muttloaf, K9 Chicken & dairy free pup cream." Burnsville: Dog Fancy magazine once voted Alimagnet Dog Park as one of the best dog parks in the country. Patio seating available at many dog-friendly restaurants as well.

