ST. CLOUD -- The best bus operators from around Minnesota gathered in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Minnesota Public Transit Association held their 33rd annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo Saturday. The event was hosted locally by St. Cloud Metro Bus and held in the K Lot outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

Drivers in both the large and small bus competitions navigated an obstacle course that tested their ability to maneuver through cones simulating lanes, turns, and parking situations all while being timed.

Drivers were also required to complete a wheelchair securement test and training session.

The winners will be announced at a banquet at Kelly Inn Saturday night. The best and brightest will advance to the American Public Transportation Association’s annual International Bus Roadeo.

