I will be the first to admit that when I travel, flying is the best and fastest way, but wow- I get so figity and I'm not the best passenger. That's why I have such an issue with a really long flight. Four hours is about my max. After that I just want the flight to end. It's not that I'm afraid of flying, it's a boredom thing. And not being comfortable. The leg room isn't great. And just sitting there for that long... ugh.

There are some things that you can do to help you "survive" those long flights. The Hearald Weekly had some great ideas and hacks, and I have added some of my own experiences from flying most of my life. These are ways to make sure that your flight is as enjoyable as it possibly can be.

LAY OFF THE ICE

This one seems weird. Why? I mean, we all know that if you have less ice in your glass, you will get more of whatever drink you get, but is that it? Apparently, no. The ice issue comes from the water tank that is not necessarily cleaned the greatest and can cause an issue with your tummy while flying.

STAY AWAKE & ALERT DURING TAKE OFF AND LANDING

This one seems strange. Isn't that a given? Maybe only if your seat is kicked back. The flight attendants will always come by and ask you to return it to an upright position. But if you are sleeping, they will generally leave you alone. But this is the problem- your ears and the pressure not being regulated. You need to stay awake force a yawn and/or chew gum.

DRESS APPROPRIATELY

I remember being a kid, we would fly somewhere and we were always told to kind of "dress up". That's not the way to go. Wear something that is comfortable. Nothing too tight or binding. There are "travel clothes" that are loose fitting and make sure to wear comfortable shoes. And dress in layers so you can take off a layer or add a layer depending on the temperature of the flight. There is also a lot of walking to get to the correct gate, baggage claim, land transportation and more. You don't want to be uncomfortable.

ARRIVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE

Better to be early and able to have a drink or a meal before the flight than to be running down the concourse to catch a flight or worse, completely miss it because of TSA or traffic issues.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE AIRPORT LOUNGES

Some airports have a lounge for "preferred" passengers. These perks usually come in the form of a credit card that gives you the rewards from certain airlines. Even if there is a fee, it's generally worth it if you travel often enough. Even getting through the TSA line faster can be enough of a perk to get the credit card.

AVOID DELAYS

If whenever possible, fly as early as you can. Much less of a chance of your flight being delayed. Sometimes this isn't an option, but if it is, it might be worth losing some sleep. In Minneapolis, many of the hotels around the airport will allow you to leave your car in their parking lot for free if you stay the night before your flight. Now, you have a parking space, and have saved on some early morning drive time.

CHECK IN EARLY

If you are flying Delta, and other airlines offer this as well, but Delta for sure allows you to check in early, like the day before. You can also pay for any baggage you have as well ahead of time. You can get a copy of your boarding pass on your phone which is much more convenient and saves on your time at the ticket counter for check in.

STAY AWAY FROM IN-FLIGHT FIZZY DRINKS

I know that you may enjoy a glass of soda, but those carbonated drinks also make you swallow a ton of air. Just consider air in needs to get out- might not be pleasant for your or anyone around you.

ANOTHER REASON TO FLY EARLY

If you have issues with air/motion sickness and turbulence adds to that, fly in the morning. Turbulence happens when air rises up and the earth is hotter. And also during storms and strong winds. This gets worse throughout the day. So, for less chance of that happening, fly as early as possible.

PICK THE RIGHT SEAT

Generally airlines will allow you to pick your seat. So make sure that you get the right one for you. Like if you do want to sleep, choose a window seat so you can lean on the side of the plane. If you tend to get up to use the restroom often, or just to stretch your legs, choose a seat on the aisle or close to the aisle.

GRAB YOUR BAG FIRST

If you do happen to check in closer to flight time, there is one perk. The chance of your checked baggage to be out first. Last on, first off. So, there is that perk.

ASK ABOUT BETTER SEATS

If you were unable to get a good seat when purchasing your tickets, you may want to ask again at check in, or when you are on the flight. Someone may feel like you do and wants to switch. Your seat might not be great for you, but might work for someone else. Never hurts to ask.

ALWAYS LEAVE THE AIR ON

The overhead air vent is great for some fresh air. Make sure to adjust it so it isn't blowing directly onto your head, but it can help keep the germies from others around you away. Like a force field.

BRING A BLANKET OR PILLOW

Nothing wrong with bringing some small comforts. Besides, you don't want to use the ones that the airlines may provide. Eww.

SOCKS

Wear socks. No one wants to walk on the airport floor barefooted. Now that we all have to remove our shoes- it's necessary, and cleaner.

SNACKS

Bring your own. You can now bring your own food along. You still need to purchase liquids after the TSA check, but unopened food- good to go. Plus, you can bring an empty water bottle and just fill it after that check point.

MOVIES

Some flights have movies, but just in case they don't make sure to bring your own headphones or earbuds and download some enjoyable movies or shows to watch in flight.

