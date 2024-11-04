Nearly 1.2 Million Minnesotans Have Already Voted

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Election Day is Tuesday but nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have already cast their ballot.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office says, as of Monday, local election officials have accepted 1,174,224 ballots for the November 5th Election. Local election officials have distributed 1,367,266 absentee and mail ballots in Minnesota since voting began on September 20th.

Nearly 151,000 ballots have not yet been returned. You are encouraged to return your ballots in person to your local election office as soon as possible to ensure your vote is counted. It is no longer recommended to return a mail or absentee ballot by mail.

All ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Minnesotans can track their ballot at mnvotes.gov/track.

Besides the Presidential election, Minnesotans are also voting for one U.S. Senate Seat, all eight Congressional seats, every seat in the Minnesota House, a statewide amendment question, as well as a number of city, county, and school district races.

Minnesotans can vote in person at their local polling place on Tuesday. Find a polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. All polling places are open until 8:00 p.m. As long as voters are in line to vote by 8:00 p.m. they can vote.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote.

In the 2020 Presidential General Election, Minnesota's voter turnout was 80 percent. Nearly 3.3 million people voted. Minnesota's eligible voting population for that election was just over 4.1 million people.

