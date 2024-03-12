Woman Arrested for Alleged Sex Trafficking at Business

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A woman is jailed after allegedly forcing a worker to perform sex acts.

The Willmar Police Department says at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday they were called to a business in the 2400 block of First Street South on a report of a woman screaming.

Officers arrived and found a female employee who said she had been punched by the female owner of the business. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

While conducting the investigation, Willmar Police Officers received information that the victim had just recently come to Minnesota from out of state and was living inside the business along with the owner. The victim stated that she had come to Willmar on the prospect of a new job and that the owner had secluded her inside the business, was not allowing her to leave, was controlling basic care items such as allowing her to eat & bathe and that she was instructed to perform sex acts on customers when requested. When she refused on Saturday, the victim said she was assaulted by the owner.

Based on the incident information, officers obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the business. The search found what appeared to be living quarters inside a business not designated for housing.

The owner of the business, a 55-year-old woman from Willmar, was arrested.

