Minnesota Winding Down Mass COVID Vaccination Sites

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced Friday Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites while continuing efforts to make vaccines accessible with smaller community vaccination sites.

With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on or before August 7.

Since January 2021, the state has administered over 618,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across Minnesota through the Community Vaccination Program.

As of Sunday, July 11, Minnesota’s state-run Community Vaccination Program locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine.

The vaccination site at the Mall of America will remain open to serve individuals in both an appointment and walk-up capacity. This site will continue administering the Pfizer vaccine, and it will accept patients 12 years of age and older. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.

By August 8, all Community Vaccination Program sites will close, except for Mall of America, which will continue to administer vaccines.

How Minnesotans Can Get their Free Shot after August 7:

Walk in or make an appointment at Mall of America through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline

1-833-431-2053





Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.

Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/ You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

