UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota could have an active weather week.

A cluster of thunderstorms approaching from the Dakotas Monday morning may be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Excessive heat is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, including heat index values as high as the upper 90s to low 100s.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe late Tuesday through late Wednesday, possibly producing large hail or damaging winds.

Spotter activation may be needed this morning and possibly later this week.

Get our free mobile app

There's a good chance that many areas will see an inch of rain or more, and some places could pick up 2" or more. Periods of heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding, mainly Tuesday going into Wednesday.

St. Cloud has had 1.90 inches of rain so far in July, which is about a half inch below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES