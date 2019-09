LITCHFIELD -- A teenager from Plato was hurt when his jet ski crashed with a boat Sunday evening.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called out to Lake Manuella southeast of Litchfield around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies say 16-year-old Cole Stuedeman collided with a boat driven by 44-year-old Roman Bloemke of Hutchinson.

Family members brought Stuedeman to the Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Bloemke was not hurt.