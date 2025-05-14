UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get ready for a dramatic change in weather.

From the sweltering heat to some frigid nights as a strong front moves across Minnesota

An initial round of strong thunderstorms will move into western Minnesota early Thursday.

Another round will follow, with potentially very little time in between. Renewed thunderstorm development is expected following the morning storms, which will pose a greater threat of severe weather.

The threat is somewhat conditional across central/southern Minnesota due to limited storm coverage. However, coverage is forecast to increase as storms move east into Wisconsin.

All hazards are possible, including very large hail (2"+).

Some much-needed rain would be welcome relief, just not the storms

St. Cloud is already nearly an inch below normal for rainfall so far in May. For the spring months of March, April, and May were nearly 5 1.2 inches below normal.

Get ready for highs only in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s on Friday through the middle of next week, which is well below normal for St. Cloud for this time of the year.

