Minnesota State Trooper Airlifted After Crash Near Little Falls

FORT RIPLEY -- A Minnesota State Trooper is recovering following a crash early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 2 in Fort Ripley Township.

Authorities say trooper Gregg Gerhartz and 38-year-old Jeffrey Fink of Little Falls, were both heading north when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Gerhartz was extricated from the squad and airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fink was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.