A New Minnesota State Seal Has Been Selected

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State Emblems and Redesign Commission has selected its choice for a new Minnesota State Seal

A statement from the designer says,

this emblem features the state bird in a pose that signifies pride and energy. The waves symbolize our abundance of lakes.

The wild rice, our state grain, represents the agriculture of today and of Native American tribes.

The pine trees represent our forests and land.

19 stars fill the sky to represent MN as the 19th state to join the union after the original 13.

The large North Star represents Minnesota.

Elements from the previous seal are used: the circular shape, similar typography and radial pattern.

This symbol represents the abundance of natural resources that are the foundation of the economy and vitality of Minnesota.

The Commission says the selection is still subject to modifications. It will be presented to the Minnesota State Legislature for final approval.

As for the new state flag design, there are six finalists which are still up for consideration.

