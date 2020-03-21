Minnesota Small Businesses Eligible for Federal Loan Program

ST. PAUL -- Small businesses in Minnesota struggling because of COVID-19 will now be able to apply for assistance.

Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that businesses will be able to apply for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Association.

The federal organization is offering working capital Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help small businesses make up for lost revenue because of the pandemic.

Last week Minnesota also announced there will be a 30-day grace period for Sales and Use Tax, moving the deadline from March 20th to April 20th for qualifying businesses.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app